Jackknifed Semitruck Temporarily Blocked All Lanes of Highway 50 Near Bradshaw Road Exit

HIGHWAY 50 -- Authorities reported that all lanes of Highway 50 were closed near the Mather Field Road exit due to a jackknifed Target semitruck fully loaded with merchandise.
Currently, The number lane is still blocked on west bound Highway 50 while all east bound lanes remain closed.
A white pickup truck was also involved.
Sacramento Metro Fire has reported injuries and are en route to "mitigate a leaking fuel tank from the semitruck."
Chris Vestal, Metro Fire's Public Information Officer, confirms two drivers are being "assessed for injuries."
According to Caltrans, traffic is being diverted by CHP at the both the east and west bound Mather Field Road off-ramps.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX40 for more information as it becomes available.