Jackknifed Semitruck Temporarily Blocked All Lanes of Highway 50 Near Bradshaw Road Exit

HIGHWAY 50 -- Authorities reported that all lanes of Highway 50 were closed near the Mather Field Road exit due to a jackknifed Target semitruck fully loaded with merchandise.

Currently, The number lane is still blocked on west bound Highway 50 while all east bound lanes remain closed.

UPDATE: All EB lanes remain closed. The WB #1 lane is still blocked. https://t.co/l8YtWFPnni — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 2, 2019

A white pickup truck was also involved.

Sacramento Metro Fire has reported injuries and are en route to "mitigate a leaking fuel tank from the semitruck."

Chris Vestal, Metro Fire's Public Information Officer, confirms two drivers are being "assessed for injuries."

A #HazMat unit from #MetroFire is en route to mitigate a leaking fuel tank from the semi truck. — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) February 2, 2019

According to Caltrans, traffic is being diverted by CHP at the both the east and west bound Mather Field Road off-ramps.

Large vehicle accident east bound 50 at Mather field exit. Please avoid highway 50 east bound from Bradshaw eastbound if possible. All lanes shut down. Thank you for your patience while we work to resolve this issue. — Rancho Cordova PD (@RanchoCordovaPD) February 2, 2019

CHP is diverting traffic at the EB and WB Mather Field offramps. https://t.co/l8YtWFPnni — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) February 2, 2019

