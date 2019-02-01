Lodi Dutch Bros. Coffee Raising Funds for Woman Battling Brain Mass

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Buy a cup of coffee ... help someone with the fight of their life.

The Dutch Bros. Coffee location in Lodi is holding a fundraiser today in support of a woman battling a brain tumor.

The coffee shop will donate $1 from each drink sold to assist with the medical needs of Cassidy Sidhu, as she battles a brain mass.

Sidhu happens to be the girlfriend of an employee at the location.

According to her family, nine years ago, Sidhu beat an aggressive, malignant brain tumor.

Donations can also be made on Venmo under the name @teamcassidy - Team Cassidy DBLodi.



“Cassidy is part of our Dutch Bros family and we want to be able to help her in this battle,” said Zack Garrett, regional manager of Dutch Bros Lodi. “Friday, February 1 we are joining with our community and donating $1 from every drink sold to give her all of our love and support.” https://www.facebook.com/Dutchbroslodi/photos/a.1997012157222608/2245288729061615/?type=3&theater