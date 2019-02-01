Police: Woman Booked on 72 Counts of Vandalism after Tagging ‘Turd Mobb’

STOCKTON — A woman suspected of tagging “Turd Mobb” on a number of walls over the span of several years was arrested early Friday morning, police say.

According to the Stockton Police Department, 32-year-old Samantha Morrison was taken into custody near Waterloo Road and Belvedere Avenue shortly after 1 a.m.

Investigators say the “Turd Mobb” tags happened between August 2017 and January 2019, mostly along Wilson Way.

The damages were estimated to cost about $102,079, police said.

Morrison was booked into jail for 72 counts of felony vandalism and a number of other charges. Her bail was set at $2.1 million.