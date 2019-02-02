Activists Want Deputies Involved in Marshall Miles’ In-Custody Death Held Accountable

SACRAMENTO — “That’s all we want, Justice! That’s all we need, Justice!”

Black Lives Matter activists rallied outside of the Sacramento County Jail Saturday afternoon in response to a newly released autopsy report, showing restraint by law enforcement factored into the in-custody death of Marshall Miles.

The 36-year-old died in November, after being arrested and struggling with deputies during the booking process at the Sacramento County Jail.

The report shows restraint by law enforcement, drug intoxication and physical exertion all lead to Miles’ death.

Now Black Lives Matter is calling on the deputies involved to be held accountable.

It was a small crowd with a big message.

“I’m out here because I feel like that was an unnecessary death. He should be alive and here right now. He should be with his family,” Melisa Price said.

The autopsy report lists his official cause of death as “complications of cardiopulmonary arrest during restraint and mixed drug intoxication.”

“Being on top of them and restraining them to the extent that Marshall Miles was restrained can lead to death…and as we now know lead to his death,” Onethia Riley said.

Miles died in 2018 on Nov. 1 after he was arrested Oct. 28.

Video previously released by investigators shows Miles damaging and jumping on cars the night of his arrest.

This incident is why deputies arrested him and took him to the Sacramento County jail.

That’s where jail camera footage shows a struggle during the booking process, where Miles is uncooperative and officers hold him down, eventually carrying him to a jail cell.

Shortly after, Miles became unresponsive.

When asked to comment, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office sent us a statement saying, “We thoroughly outlined the incident and what took place in the video that we released to the public and that video contains all the footage related to that incident.”

This is being investigated as an in-custody death.

Black Lives Matter activists say they want accountability from law enforcement.

“It should not be that every single time, being black is a crime and we wind up dead for things that other people get help for,” Riley said.

The toxicology report showed Miles had drugs in his system, including methamphetamine, cocaine, tobacco and marijuana.

The autopsy report also notes blunt force injuries to his body.