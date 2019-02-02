Stockton Officer Responding to Unrelated Call Hears Woman Screaming, Shoots Man Stabbing Her

Watch tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX40 News

STOCKTON – A Stockton police officer opened fire when he witnessed a man stabbing a woman on Plymouth Court, near Kelley Drive Saturday afternoon.

The officer happened to be in the area responding to a stolen vehicle call when he heard the woman screaming.

“He observed a man attacking and assaulting a woman with a knife and fearing for that woman, our officer fired his weapon, striking the suspect,” said Joe Silvia, Stockton Police Department’s Public Information Officer.

Police say the officer ordered the man to drop the knife, but he refused.

Several neighbors heard the yelling and commands from police.

.@StocktonPolice is investigating this officer-involved shooting. It happened in the 2900 block of Plymouth Court. Police say the suspect is being treated at the hospital and the officer is okay. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/KPxjv6HquB — Bridgette Bjorlo (@bridgettebjorlo) February 3, 2019

“My sister in law was in there cooking and she yelled get in the house, get in the house, because she heard the gunshots,” said Ruben Garcia.

Garcia has lived on this street for years and says he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“I came out and there were a lot of cop cars in the court and more and more cops came. I’ve never seen anything like that. Not over here at least,” Garcia said.

Now, the neighborhood is hoping for healing and for everyone involved in the conflict to recover.

“The violence needs to stop,” said Stockton resident, Inita Moore. “I pray that whoever it is they are OK. I don’t want anyone to be hurt, whether it’s my family member or not.”

Both the suspect and victim were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. There is currently no information on the extent of their injuries.