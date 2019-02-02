Stockton Police Investigating Drive-By Shooting That Injured 15-Year-Old Boy

Kristi Gross will have more on this story on FOX40 News at 5.

STOCKTON — A drive-by shooting in north Stockton sent one teen to the hospital, Friday.

“When our officers arrived at the scene last night the 15-year-old was shot multiple times,” said Stockton Police spokesman Joe Silva.

Silva said officers rushed to 4300 North Manchester Avenue, an area police said has been plagued with crime for years.

“They’re known for shootings and gang activity,” Silva explained.

According to investigators the unknown suspects shot the boy through his bedroom window. There were other people inside the apartment at the time.

Detectives said more people could have been hit by stray bullets.

“There are a lot of families that live at that apartment complex so we’re very fortunate that no one else got injured,” Silva said.

Investigators are working to get the shooter off the streets and find out why someone would target the teen.

Investigators said witnesses and residents in the apartment aren’t cooperating with authorities.

“What happened to that 15-year-old last night didn’t need to happen. And we need to find those suspects who did that and hold them responsible for their actions and the only way we can do that is by working together and getting that neighborhood at that apartment complex involved and getting some information coming into the police department,” Silva explained.

The teenage victim is recovering in the hospital and is expected to survive.

Now, police are asking the public for information before the gun violence escalates even more.

“We have a 15-year-old boy in the hospital right now,” Silva said. “And, right now, he has family members that are highly upset. And with these type of shootings we always worry about retaliatory shootings and that’s what we want to prevent so if someone has information please get it to us immediately.”