GLENN COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Glenn County until 5 p.m., Saturday.

4:23 PM: A Tornado Warning has been issued for a storm north of Colusa. If you are in the path of this storm take shelter now! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/2Z1O3fkv5A — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) February 3, 2019

Afton, Butte City and Codora could be affected by severe thunderstorms and hail. Those in the area are urged to take shelter.