Crews Battle Vehicle Fire in Roseville Walmart Parking Lot

ROSEVILLE — Flames took over three vehicles Sunday in a Roseville Walmart parking lot.

The Roseville Fire Department reports crews responded to the blaze on Pleasant Grove Boulevard around 6:30 p.m.

All three cars were parked next to each other at the time.

Officials were only able to find the owners for two of the cars.

The Roseville Police Department has launched an investigation into the fire and will be looking at footage captured by Walmart’s surveillance cameras to uncover what may have caused the blaze.

