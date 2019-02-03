Crews Responding to Fire in Southern California Following Reports of Small Plane Crash

(KTLA) — A small aircraft crashed into the backyard of a home in Yorba Linda on Sunday afternoon, according to FOX40’s sister station KTLA.

The Orange County Fire Authority said crews were responding to the blaze.

“A plane crashed in my neighborhood…” Twitter user Joshua Nelson said.

The Los Cerritos Community Newspaper reported that a small aircraft crashed near a Yorba Linda golf course.

Two houses were involved in flames, OCFA said.

“A few houses down the propeller and engine landed in their yard,” Nelson continued, posting a picture of the front of a damaged home with parts of the aircraft strewn in the front yard.

