Detectives Identify Suspect in El Dorado County Woman’s Murder

EL DORADO COUNTY -- El Dorado County detectives have identified a 26-year-old man as the person they believe is responsible for the murder of a 60-year-old woman.

Helen Hoover-McKinney was found dead inside her home on Dec. 18 by her son. Her car was missing from her garage.

Her death was ruled suspicious but an autopsy later revealed Hoover-McKinney died of blunt force trauma.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office interviewed 26-year-old Tanner Seals and named him as the suspect in Hoover-McKinney's murder. He was already in custody at the Adams County Jail in Washington state on unrelated charges and was being held there Sunday.

Seals has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2011.

Hoover-McKinney's daughter, Angela Hoover-Brasher, found out Saturday someone was arrested for her mother's murder. She issued a statement from the family, saying:

"We are looking forward to more of our questions being answered and having some sense of closure. The public's support and individuals who were willing to share information has been tremendously helpful. We still have a long road ahead of us but we are moving in the right direction."

She shared memories of her mother back in January when she found out her mother's death was being investigated as a homicide.

"She's very, very kind, warm, wanting to help type person. Everyone you talk to says that she was so kind and she was so nice," Hoover-Brasher said. "And we ask, you know, why that would happen to someone like her. She loved her family, she wanted to be with us as much as possible."

Detectives say Seals will be extradited back to El Dorado County, where he is expected to be charged with Hoover-McKinney’s murder.