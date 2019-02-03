Sacramento Police Searching for Indecent Exposure Suspect

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a serial flasher.

Investigators believe the same suspect is responsible for multiple indecent exposure events.

There have been two reports of a suspect masturbating while in a parked car. Once on Jan. 28 near Vallejo Way and Riverside boulevard and again on Jan. 31 near Freeport Boulevard and 11th Avenue. Victims in both incidents reported a white male, with his pants below his knees, in the “driver’s seat of an older, white, 4-door sedan,” authorities said.

Police say on Jan. 30 a suspect, described by the victim as a white male, was driving eastbound on Gloria Drive when he pulled up next to the victim and made inappropriate comments before exposing his genitals. The suspect was driving an older, white sedan.

Victims in all three incidents say the suspect is a white male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old with either blond or brown hair.

Authorities say there were no reported injuries.

Investigators with Sacramento PD are asking anyone with information regarding these indecent exposure incidents “to contact the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357) or submit an anonymous tip using the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000.”