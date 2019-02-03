Storm Stirs Up Dangerous Driving Conditions for Sierra Travelers

Bridgette Bjorlo will be live with this story tonight at 10 p.m. on FOX40 News.

KINGVALE — A winter storm left behind a travel mess in the Sierra Sunday.

Several feet of snow piled up in the mountains and the worst of the storm was still on the way.

Some travelers underestimated just how hazardous conditions would be. They braved the stormy weather for a little while, only to turn around toward safety.

“Was going to go snowboarding Saturday and that didn’t happen,” said Kevin Falls Jr. “It didn’t happen today either. So we just turned around and are heading back now.”

Others said they came for the storm and traveled from out of town to experience snow for the first time.

“We just came to see the Sierra because it’s our first time,” said Citlaly Mercado.

Some drivers, like Matthew Torres, tried to have a plan before heading out. He waited out the storm for a couple of days in the valley and on Sunday he was hoping to make it back to Reno in time for work Monday morning.

“It’s freezing out here,” Torres told FOX40. “I was supposed to be home last night but canceled because I figured I’m better off traveling during the day but it doesn’t look like it got any better.”

He, like many other travelers, put chains on their tires for some help up the mountain.

But it wasn’t just snow drivers need to worry about, it was also the wind. Strong gusts created extremely low visibility and even the potential for avalanches.

There will be a blizzard warning in effect from 10 p.m. until early Monday morning. The National Weather Service is predicting whiteout conditions during that time and they’re urging people to stay off the roads and postpone travel.