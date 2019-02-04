California Bill Would Limit Genitalia Surgery for Children

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A new California proposal would bar doctors from performing surgery on children born with genitals that don’t fit a single gender unless it’s medically necessary or the child consents.

Democratic Sen. Scott Wiener’s bill released Monday is the latest effort in California aimed at giving minors more control over their bodies and gender identities.

The California Medical Association says it has concerns the bill goes too far in restricting how doctors can treat patients.

Intersex is defined as someone who is born with atypical sex characteristics, including those that don’t conform to a specific gender.

The bill does not define what makes a child old enough to consent and would rely on existing law.

A doctor who deems treatment or surgery medically necessary would need parental consent.