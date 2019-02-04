Paradise Town Council to Hold Meeting on Housing

FOX40’s Olivia DeGennaro will have a full report this morning at 6:30.

PARADISE — The Paradise Town Council will hold a meeting Monday morning to discuss housing as the devastated community continues to move forward after the Camp Fire.

The council is expected to discuss housing ordinance 573, which town officials say was meant to alleviate the housing shortage in Paradise in the fire’s aftermath.

Now, officials want to make sure properties are actually safe to live on as people return.

The town says it is also working to identify more temporary space for RVs while debris removal continues.

The meeting starts at 8 a.m.