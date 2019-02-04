Pilot ID’d in Fatal Southern California Plane Crash

YORBA LINDA (AP) — Southern California authorities have identified the pilot of a small plane involved in a deadly weekend crash as a retired Chicago police officer.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department says the pilot killed Sunday was 75-year-old Antonio Pastini of Gardnerville, a northern Nevada community.

Authorities are still trying to identify four people killed when part of the twin-engine Cessna fell into a house in Yorba Linda and ignited an intense fire. The condition of the bodies may require use of DNA.

National Transportation Safety Board investigator Maja Smith says witnesses described the aircraft coming out of a cloud and its tail and other parts breaking off as it rapidly descended.