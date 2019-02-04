LIVE BLOG: Storm Brings More Snow to Sierra, Possibly to Lower Elevations

Watch FOX40 News tonight at 5, 6 and 10 p.m. for live team coverage on this storm.

POLLOCK PINES — The Sierra continued to get a significant amount of snow Monday, with meteorologists predicting some snowfall in the lower elevations.

The National Weather Service tweeted Monday that light snow could fall between 1,500 feet and 750 feet.

Additional snow accumulation is forecast thru tomorrow with significant snow expected down to 1500 feet. Elevations between 1500 feet to 750 feet may see light snow too.

Chain controls were in effect along Interstate 80 and Highway 50 throughout the day.

Hazardous conditions in higher elevations were expected into Tuesday. Caltrans closed Interstate 80 at the Nevada Stateline earlier Monday due to whiteout conditions, and a number of schools in the Sierra were closed for the day.

Officials issued blizzard and avalanche warnings for the Sierra through Monday.

