As Storm Passes, I-80 Finally Digs Out

COLFAX — Heavy snowfall and blizzard-like conditions forced a shutdown of Interstate 80 between Colfax and the Nevada Stateline, the main thoroughfare from Northern California into Nevada, on Monday.

The road slowly began to reopen Tuesday morning, but only to vehicles with snow tires or chains.

Some had to spend the night in their vehicles.

Daniel Reza and his friend and daughter drove from Lake Tahoe on Monday. They knew the weather would be bad but Reza said his daughter had an important appointment. They, like countless other drivers, were stopped at the Colfax exit as they tried to head back up the mountain, and they slept huddled together in their truck.

“Yesterday, it was very nasty,” Reza said.

Neil Edwards did the same thing, but he converted the passenger and rear seats of his car for just such an occasion.

“We get an opportunity to exercise our patience,” he said.

For hours, dozens of people parked alongside the I-80 onramp in Colfax Tuesday morning doing just that, but some took the opportunity to explore.

“I want to try to get up and get some of this fresh powder, it’s going to be awesome,” Joe Cocchlo said.

Cocchlo said the wait was worth being able to snowboard on the fresh powder.