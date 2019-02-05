Attorney General Becerra to Deliver State of the Union Response at Sacramento High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SACRAMENTO -- Returning to his alma mater, C.K. McClatchy High School, Attorney General Xavier Becerra will stand in front of students, parents and cameras Tuesday night to deliver the Democratic response to the State of the Union in Spanish.

"It says to other students that it does not matter where you come from, how humble your background may be, you can reach those dreams through hard work," said C.K. McClatchy Principal Peter Lambert.

Having sued the Trump administration 45 times over varying issues, the attorney general is used to being at odds with the president. His speech will be no exception.

"He is the symbol of resistance in California," said CALmatters columnist Dan Walters.

Walters said we should expect immigration and health care to be top focuses for Becerra’s rebuttal.

"He’ll be talking about immigration, seeing himself as kind of the embodiment of the American dream. His parents were immigrants from Mexico," Walters told FOX40.

While Tuesday night’s speeches are mostly symbolic, Walters says talking points will be geared toward party agendas for the presidential election.

"This is all part of the beginning of the 2020 presidential campaign," Walters said. "He is going to be part and parcel of it. Not as a candidate but as a figure in that battle."

As for students watching in the audience, just seeing an alumnus from their school on the national stage is a point of pride.

"Knowing that he graduated from McClatchy just gives me a little boost of like, you know, I could do it," said student Doris Cruz-Cortes. "We could all do it. Everyone, every single student in this school could do it."

The attorney general's speech will not be the first time a State of the Union response will be delivered in Spanish, as well as English. The first time that happened was back in 2011.