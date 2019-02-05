Boot Pong Challenge for ‘Fill the Boots for Burns’

Firefighters in our area are hosting their annual Fill the Boots for Burns fundraiser this week, February 7-10.

Each year dozens of fire agencies throughout Northern and Central California help make a positive difference in the lives of burn survivors by hosting a Boot Drive in their community. Thousands of firefighters volunteer every year to collect money in their boots during the annual Firefighters “Fill the Boot for Burns” Boot Drive fundraisers for the Firefighters Burn Institute.

FFBI hosts its Firefighters “Fill the Boot for Burns” Boot Drive annually in conjunction with National Burn Awareness Week in Citrus Heights at the corner of Sunrise and Greenback at the Sunrise Mall in the Sunrise MarketPlace.

To kick things off, Pedro and Ryan Gardner from the Sacramento Fire Department are in the studio playing a game of "boot pong" to raise a little cash.