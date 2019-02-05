Study: California Households Waste $1,000 Worth of Food Yearly

We will have more on this story on FOX40 News at 6:45 a,m,

California households are among the most wasteful in the country when it comes to food. Households here in the golden state waste more than a quarter of their food each month.

That comes out to more than $1,000 every year. That’s an extra thousand dollars you could still have in your wallet if you were using your food properly.

A recent study tackled the question –why are we being so wasteful?

It seems the misunderstanding of food labeling is a huge factor. Do we as consumers actually understand the difference between “sell by” and “use by” dates?

The survey found nearly half of us won’t eat foods marked past the “sell by” date. But, that is just the last day that it must be sold in a store.

After that, it’s still good to eat — even products marked with the “best by” date. “Best by” dates are about quality, not safety. The “use by” date is the one consumers should keep an eye on.

If this sounds a little confusing — you’re right. But understanding the differences can save you big money.

So, how can you be more resourceful with your food?