The Roseville Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is hosting their ninth anniversary event on February 9 benefitting local first responders. Dickey’s will be offering free lunches of delicious slow-smoked barbecue to first responders in uniform.

More info:

First Responder Appreciation Event

Saturday

11am

Dickey's Barbecue Pit

701 Pleasant Grove Blvd. Roseville

Dickeys.com