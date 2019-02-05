Girl Scout’s Viral Rap Helps Her Sell Out of Cookies in One Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES -- A 10-year-old Girl Scout and self-described entrepreneur-in-training has been selling cookies half her life. She's learned the pitfalls of sales, so this cookie season she decided to up the ante with a viral hit, according to KTLA.

Kayla "Kiki" Paschall's rap — set to the tune of Cardi B’s “Money,” which reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart this week — has been retweeted nearly 20,000 times in two days. She was able to sell all her cookies the day after it was posted.

The infectious tune features rhymes like, “Black girl magic, you know the deal / Communities served, leadership skills / Studio City to Woodland Hills” and “Thin Mints are the best / Savannah Smiles delish / Do-si-dos are all bliss / Tagalongs divine / Toffee-tastic blows my mind / Hey, that really rhymes”

But Paschall, who belongs to Troop 3246 encompassing the San Fernando Valley, said she landed upon the tactic after some trial and error in previous years.

“Sometimes people will say that they’re on a diet so they don’t buy cookies, other times they’ll be like, ‘Oh, I already bought some,” she told KTLA.

Her mom, Shania Accius, confessed that past years haven't been as successful as this one.

“Every year, the last day of sales we’re sitting out in front of some supermarket trying to sell our last few boxes," Accius said. "So this year, we’re like, OK let’s try to do something strategically.”

The pair hatched a plan to harness Cardi B's chart-topping success to push their own product.

“A lot of people have been doing remakes of the Cardi B “Money” song and adding their own lyrics to it," Accius said. "So I was like, OK, this is a popular song — this might be the right one for her to try.”

And the money came fast, according to Paschall.

“We posted it on Friday, and then we reached my goal the next day,” she said. “I really appreciate of the people who bought cookies from me.”

Accius said she wasn't surprised by all the attention her daughter got.

“That’s my baby, and I’m not trying to brag on her, but she has a light about her,” she said.