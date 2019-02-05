‘Moonshine Crazy’ Performs!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sacramento News & Review "SAMMIES Sacramento Music Awards" 2019 Nominee, MoonShine Crazy is one of the hottest modern country bands in Northern California. With numerous SOLD OUT shows MoonShine Crazy continues to take NorCal by storm! MoonShine Crazy is comprised of four members which include Jessica Spaid (Lead Vocalist, Rhythm guitar, & Mandolin), Mark Coudriet (Drums & Vocals), Ritch Shefke (Bass & Vocals), and Dave “Shoobie” Shafer (Lead Guitar & Vocals). "MSC" are dynamic high-energy performers and create unique original shows with both female and male lead vocalists for Private, Cooperate, Venues, Fairs, Festivals, and Casino shows. “MSC” covers Country Hits and adds flavor with surprising Top 40 and Rock Classics. MoonShine Crazy pays tribute to Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Shania Twain, Little Big Town, FGL, Brothers Osborne, and Jason Aldean. With top notch vocal talent, tight harmonies, and excellent musicianship MoonShine Crazy has the ability to entertain any crowd. “MSC” has shared the stage with national touring recording artists Jackson Michelson, Levon, and James Wesley. MoonShine Crazy’s members will be releasing originals 2019!

More info:

Moonshine Crazy

February 16

9pm

Opera House Saloon

MoonshineCrazy.com