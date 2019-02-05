Newlyweds Search for Missing Service Dog after Fairfield Crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Eisa and Aramis Marden have been without their dog, Frances, since Saturday when Aramis got into a car accident while on Interstate 80 in Fairfield.

Aramis Marden said something struck his car, which caused him to crash into the center divide. The commotion scared Frances and she jumped out of the back window, taking off toward Air Base Parkway.

"Running across all lanes of traffic from the fast lane. Fortunately, everyone stopped," Marden said.

Aramis Marden has been searching the surrounding areas and animal shelters since Saturday, but there’s been no sight of Frances.

"Gives me so much love unconditional. I love her more than anything, aside from my husband," Eisa Marden said.

The 5-year-old corgi, terrier mix is not only a part of their family but an essential service dog, helping to minimize Eisa's seizures and provide comfort.

"She’s more than a dog for me, she’s like my left leg, you know," Eisa Marden told FOX40. "It’s really hard for me to think of a life surviving without her because of the huge improvements and leaps and bounds that I’ve made through illness and rediscovering what’s actually wrong."

The newlyweds live in Santa Cruz but are moving to Oregon.

Aramis and Frances were en route to meet Eisa there when the accident happened.

The outpouring of help from locals, who have searched for Frances on their own, is something the couple says they can never repay.

"It’s honestly kind, especially not being from here," Aramis Marden said. "Just knowing there’s such a community that supports, it’s very special."

They're keeping the faith that Frances will be back home with them soon.

"She's a perfect little angel, you know. But that’s the reason why she has to come home is because she’s our perfect little angel, she’s our baby." Eisa Marden said.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help in the search for Frances.