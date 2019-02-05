Sacramento County Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges

SACRAMENTO — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department reports one of their deputies was arrested Tuesday on domestic violence charges.

Deputy Tyrie McIntyre was arrested at his home after a month-long investigation by the sheriff’s department, according to Sgt. Shaun Hampton.

Hampton reports the case stems from an incident in Folsom. Details surrounding the domestic violence incident have not been released.

McIntyre will be booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail, where he was most recently assigned to work, later Tuesday night. He faces misdemeanor and felony domestic violence charges.

He has been with the department since 2005 but was recently placed on administrative leave, according to Hampton.