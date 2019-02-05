The Latest: President Trump’s State of the Union

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address (all times EST):

7:05 p.m.

Hours ahead of the State of the Union address, at least a dozen members of Congress were milling around the House chamber.

A number of women were wearing white, the color that suffragettes favored and that President Donald Trump’s opponents want him to see.

The scene was a preview for what’s expected to be an especially tense event just over a week after Trump capitulated on his demand for border-wall funding in exchange for ending the longest government shutdown in history. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who led the effort to block the funding, will sit behind Trump as he delivers the address, along with Vice President Mike Pence.

Security was extraordinarily tight outside the Capitol building ahead of Trump’s arrival later in the evening.