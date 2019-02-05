Woman Critically Injured in Reported Drive-By Shooting in Manteca

MANTECA — A young woman is in critical-but-stable condition after she was shot Sunday night in Manteca.

Masiah Turner, 18, is a Delta College student studying criminal justice. Her mother, Samantha Williams, told FOX40 her daughter is bright and driven, and wants to help inmates turn their lives around.

“She’s like, ‘I wanna help inmates once they get out, help them to kind of restore their lives and stuff,'” Williams said. “I’m like, where did this come from?”

While riding in the passenger’s seat of her friend’s car Sunday night, Turner was shot in the head near Louise Avenue and Airport Way.

“My only biological kid is fighting for her life now so I need everybody to pray for her,” Williams said.

Police described the suspected shooter as a man in his late teens or early 20’s, who fired from a moving gray BMW.

The car Turner was in then drove to Rosemary Court where the driver called 911.

Investigators say Turner was an unintended victim — completely innocent.

Williams says even though information about a suspect and his motive is scarce, it’s only a matter of time until he’s found.

“Your life is going to be very hard from this day forward and I’m going to make sure you know that because you messed with God’s child,” she said.

But for now, Williams says what she needs now is hope, so her daughter can fulfill her dream of helping others.

“She has a lot to do,” Williams told FOX40. “She hasn’t had the opportunity to live life yet.”