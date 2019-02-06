After the Snow, Some Are Now Dealing with Power Outages

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLACERVILLE -- As the snow starts to melt in lower El Dorado County, neighbors like Pamela Romero are dealing with the aftermath.

"This was quite the storm for us. We’re not used to this much snow at one time," Pamela Romero, who lives in Placerville, told FOX40. "On my way home at 2 a.m. in the morning, the roads were all closed. So I parked my car the safe route and walked half a mile to my house."

She hiked back down the hill to get to her car Wednesday afternoon, while crews worked to remove downed trees and repair power lines on her street.

"Trees that were overloaded with the weight of snow started falling. We had instances where trees fell onto vehicles and power lines," PG&E spokesman Denny Boyles said.

It's why thousands of neighbors dealt with power outages on Wednesday, and PG&E says some areas hit by this week's storm might not be restored until Friday or Saturday.

"The biggest issue for us is just access. We have specialized equipment to help our crews get into areas that experience heavy snowfall, but that takes longer than driving to a location with trucks," Boyles said. "And in some areas, the damage is so extensive it’s just going to take that long."

Working as quickly as they can to get power back up and running so neighbors like the Romeros can continue to enjoy their time in the snow.

"We’re just going to head into town and get some pizza," Romero said. "Relax in a warm place for a little bit."