Crews Continue to Dig Out as More Snow Approaches

KINGVALE -- With snow still resting as low as Colfax on Wednesday, it's no shock that those up the hill have more powder than they know what to do with -- and there's more on the way.

Kingvale Shell gas station owner Stu Wells frantically cleared feet of snow for customers and before the upcoming storm.

Progress, his employee Justin Williams says, was impossible Tuesday.

"They were out there and as fast as they got the snow away, it was down so they just gave up eventually," Williams said. "There was nothing you can do. My car was buried out there."

Nearby, Caltrans says it received over seven feet of snow in the past few days at its yard and even brought in extra staff to keep open as many lanes on Interstate 80 as possible.

Wednesday, crews were pushing snow back to keep the road clear in preparation for more snow on Friday.