Crews Respond to Explosion, Fire in San Francisco’s Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Fire Department says five workers were briefly missing following an explosion and fire on a gas line in the city’s Richmond neighborhood.

Everyone has since been located uninjured, a fire department spokesperson said.

Three-story flames could be seen leaping into the air in television images. Police spokesman Robert Rueca says the fire was reported around 1:10 p.m.

KPIX-TV reported that the fire started at a construction site.

San Francisco police have closed off neighboring streets.