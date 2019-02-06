Feelings Mixed on Changing Name of Armijo Mascot Name

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRFIELD -- Nestled near the intersection of Empire and Washington Street in Fairfield sits Armijo High School.

The high school has been around for decades, along with its team mascot - the Indian – but that may soon change

"A number of people came up to the board and asked up if we can change the mascot and that is the Indian,” Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District Executive Director Tim Goree said.

Officials at the Fairfield-Suisun Unified School District sent out a survey back in January asking the community if the mascot is offensive.

So far, they say they’ve got more than 3,000 submissions.

"A group of people from an organization called Spirit came to us about changing it because they thought that it wasn't respectful," Goree said.

"I don’t see it as being offensive but that’s just me," parent Crystal Ruffin said.

Ruffin has a daughter that graduated from Vallejo High School, where the school’s mascot was changed due to public outcry.

"I have one that's there now and one that was there when they were the Apaches,” Ruffin said. “I just don't see the offense to it."

While Goree says the process toward making the change has just started, some like Ruffin say the name should stay the same.

"I think there are bigger issues in our schools that we could focus on,” she said.

Goree says the next step is to create a committee that will inevitably hold meetings to decide whether the name will change.