It’s Been Over a Decade Since the Kings Made the Playoffs. Could This Season Break That Streak?

SACRAMENTO -- With two months left in this NBA season, it's getting to be time to talk about the Sacramento Kings making the playoffs.

The team actually holds the longest current streak for not making the playoffs. The last time it happened was in 2006, when the Kings finished with a 44-38. The were knocked out of the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

The last time the Kings made the playoffs, Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor, the Arco Arena sellout streak was going strong, Rick Adelman was the head coach and the Maloofs still owned the team.

2006 was the year Joe and Gavin Maloof asked taxpayers to help build a new arena for the Kings under Measures Q and R, which fails. It's also the year they both starred in a commercial for a $6,000 Carl's Jr. meal at their Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Since then, the Kings have had nine different head coaches.

But who's counting, now that the team is playing so well this season?

"I love it. I mean, I'm watching the game the other night and I'm on the edge of my seat at home and I'm just loving every minute of it," Kings fan Jeff Price told FOX40.

It's not just fans coming down with playoff fever, players say that's a goal within their reach.

"We definitely talk about being the team to break that streak, and even though we're taking it one game at a time it's definitely the goal at the end of the season," Kings guard De'Aaron Fox said.

"We know what's at stake. Our guys are playing well, playing together as a group and together as one unit," Kings guard Buddy Hield said. "I'm not saying we're going to win all 29 games, but we're trying to win at least a majority of them so we can be in playoff contention, the playoff race. Yeah, that's the goal man."

The Kings are one game out of the last playoff spot. The team is playing really well, having won seven straight home games with three more home games to go, starting with Wednesday night's game against the Houston Rockets.