Natural Aphrodisiac Foods to Create a Spark This Valentine’s Day

Posted 5:56 AM, February 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, February 6, 2019

Spice up your love life with the foods that will keep the home fires burning.

Today at 6:45 a.m. on FOX40 News, we’re exploring aphrodisiac recipes that will make your Valentine’s Day brighter after the lights go out.

Chili Peppers:

  • Stimulates endorphins
  • Makes heart beat faster

Chocolate:

  • Pleasing taste and aroma
  • Causes spike in dopamine

Bananas:

  • Triggers testosterone
  • Elevates energy levels

Honey:

  • Regulates estrogen/testosterone levels
  • Provides natural energy boost

Olive Oil:

  • Packed with antioxidants
  • Good source of mono-unsaturated and poly-unsaturated fats which are critical for a healthy heart, blood flow and hormone production