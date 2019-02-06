Purple Carpet Fundraising Gala for The Purple Dove

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Pedro is in the studio with Annette Boatswain, Founder/ CEO, The Purple Dove and Clemon Charles- Guitarist/Vocalist getting the details on the upcoming 2nd Annual Purple Carpet Fundraising Gala: Diamonds and Pearls White Night.

The fundraiser is an effort to raise awareness of opioid dependency and the need for rehabilitation facilities like The Purple Dove. Funds raised will go towards operating expenses of the Purple Dove Opioid Treatment Center in Carmichael, CA.

Tickets can be purchased HERE.

Diamonds and Pearls White Night

The Falls Event Center -- Roseville

240 Conference Center Drive, Roseville, CA 95678

February 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.