Rio Linda Auto Repair Shop Fire Started by Butane Honey Oil Explosion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RIO LINDA -- Sacramento arson investigators are looking for a man a witness saw leaving the scene of a fire in Rio Linda Wednesday morning.

Investigators believe the fire was sparked by a honey oil lab explosion.

Fire crews were called to the scene at 6400 Blacktop Road around 1:20 a.m.

The fire caused the roof to partially collapse and firefighters had to breakdown the roll down doors to get to the fire. Inside, they found heavy flames and a tank of flammable gas.

Investigators were finally able to get a good look at the facility once the sun came up. The tank they had initially thought was filled with propane was actually butane oil.

Marijuana was also found inside the building.

The complex houses several auto body shops but the suspected honey oil lab was on the property of Five Star Auto.

There are no known injuries.

Stay with FOX40 for updates on this story.

Investigators are looking for a man a witness says ran from the scene of what authorities now believe was a honey oil lab explosion. There are several auto business on this property at 6400 Blacktop Rd. But @metrofirepio says the drug location was 5 Star Auto @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/o6X9Flq62l — Karma Dickerson (@karmadfox40) February 6, 2019