Video: Wrestler with Down Syndrome Wins Match in Act of ‘Excellent Sportsmanship’

OAKDALE — A video of an inspirational junior high school wrestling match gained thousands of views on Facebook since it was posted Tuesday.

Deanna Garrett posted the cell phone video of the wrestling meet at Oakdale Junior High School. At the time the Oakdale wrestling team was facing off against Creekside Middle School in Patterson.

During the match, the Creekside wrestler, who Garrett says had down syndrome, gains the upper hand by picking up his opponent's leg to take him down to the mat.

By the end, the crowd can be heard cheering for the Creekside wrestler and chanting his name as he wins the match.

"So proud of our Oakdale Team and their show of Excellent Sportsmanship and Basic Human Kindness," Garrett wrote.