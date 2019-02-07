5 Days of Valentines at Seasons 52

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Seasons 52 wants you to celebrate Valentine’s Day all week long with five days of memorable ways to treat all the Valentines in your life, such as complimentary desserts, unlimited Prosecco and even the ultimate proposal backdrop.

* On the first day of Valentines – A Mini for Your Mini: On Sunday, Feb. 10, children under 12 will receive a complimentary Mini Indulgence. Choose from six delicious flavors, including Mocha Macchiato and Pecan Pie.

* On the second day of Valentines – Wine and a Flatbread: Available all day in the bar on Monday, Feb. 11, enjoy a glass of Loveblock Pinot Noir and a Flatbread for just $15. Choose from one of six flatbreads, including Roma Tomato and Chicken Pesto.

* On the third day of Valentines – Galentine’s Day: Bring your girls in on Tuesday, Feb. 12 and celebrate your friendship with a mini bottle of Riondo Prosecco for everyone for $5.

* On the fourth day of Valentines – Endless Bubbly: On Wednesday, Feb. 13, come in and add endless bubbles of Riondo Prosecco to your dinner experience for $14.95 with the purchase of an entrée. (Available in select locations. See website for details.)

* On Valentine’s Day – A Perfect Proposal: Get engaged at Seasons 52 on Valentine’s Day and receive a complimentary champagne toast at your special table every time you dine for one year.

More info:

Seasons 52

1689 Arden Way

(916) 922-5252

Seasons52.com

Facebook: Seasons52

Twitter: @Seasons52