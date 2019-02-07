Car Slams into Carmichael Home

CARMICHAEL — A car crashed through a Carmichael home Thursday.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crews responded to the crash on Marietta Way near Garfield Avenue.

When they arrived the car was almost completely inside the house, according to Metro Fire.

Metro Fire reports a rescue task force had to support the crumbling building before they could get to the people inside.

The driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

It is unknown what led to the crash.

