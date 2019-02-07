Falling Concrete Shuts San Francisco Bay Area Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A major bridge in the San Francisco Bay Area has been closed after large chunks of concrete fell from the upper deck.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that one car was damaged but no injuries were reported.

The California Highway Patrol posted an alert about the Richmond-San Rafael bridge closure shortly before noon on Thursday, saying there was no estimated time for reopening.

It was not clear what caused the concrete to fall. A CHP spokesman did not immediately return a call seeking more information.

The CHP posted photographs showing what appeared to be football-sized pieces of concrete that had fallen. The agency said it was working with Caltrans to determine the problem and find a solution.

The closure was expected to cause heavy traffic.