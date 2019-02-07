Former Elk Grove Campus Supervisor Accused of Inappropriately Touching Teenager

ELK GROVE — The Elk Grove Police Department has arrested a former high school campus supervisor after he was accused of inappropriately touching a teenager.

Tyrice Daniels was arrested Thursday and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of sexual battery and annoying or molesting a child, according to police.

Since 2012, the police department reports Daniels had been a campus supervisor for several Elk Grove Unified high schools.

The allegations regarding the teenage victim stem from incidents off campus. However, the police department says the 35-year-old has also been accused of having inappropriate sexual conversations with female students at the schools he worked at.

The police department is still investigating the allegations.