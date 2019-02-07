Guard Opens Fire at Inmates Fighting at DVI Tracy

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — Two inmates at Deuel Vocational Institution Tracy were injured Thursday in a fight that ended in a guard opening fire.

Officials say two inmates with handmade weapons attacked a third inmate, stabbing him in the head and chest. Correctional officers warned the group to stop before one fired upon them.

Two inmates were taken to the hospital, one with stab wounds and one with a gunshot wound. Their conditions were not immediately known.

The third had a cut on his hand and was treated at the prison.