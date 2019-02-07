On Thursday, February 7th from 5-9PM, Downtown Vacaville will host its’ 2nd annual Love Stroll, just in time for Valentine's Day! 20+ participating businesses will open their doors for a romantic evening featuring bubbly beverages, sweet treats, and exclusive deals. Admission is $25/per person in advance and $30/per person day of and includes a stroll map, souvenir champagne glass, 15 tastings and a chance to win the Ultimate Downtown Date Night package featuring over $500 in prizes. For tickets and a complete list of participating merchants, visit DowntownVacaville.com.
More info:
Love Stroll in Downtown Vacaville
Today 5 - 9pm
DowntownVacaville.com
Facebook: DowntownVacavilleBID
Twitter: @DowntownVaca