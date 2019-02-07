Masked Gunman Walks Up Sacramento Church Aisle During Funeral, Shoots Victim

SACRAMENTO — A gunman is at large after walking into a Sacramento church during a funeral Thursday and shooting someone.

Sacramento police report an unidentified, masked man walked into First Church of God on 58th Street just after noon and began firing a weapon.

#NEW: Sacramento police say a masked man walked into this church during a funeral firing off several shots. Police say one person was shot twice in the leg and may have been targeted. Suspect still at large. @FOX40 pic.twitter.com/eQqn9j74ma — Charmaine Nero (@CNeroTV) February 7, 2019

One person at the funeral service was shot twice in the leg and hospitalized. Police believe the victim was targeted by the shooter. The victim’s condition has not been reported.

A motive behind the shooting has not been reported.

According to the police department, one person was detained following the shooting but released after witnesses could not identify him as the suspect.

There were over 100 people inside the church at the time, according to Sacramento Police Sgt. Matt McPhail.

McPhail reports a number of schools in the area were placed on lockdown at the time of the shooting but those lockdowns have since been lifted.

