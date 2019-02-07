On-the-Go Snacks for National Snack Food Month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Simone is in the kitchen with personal trainer, Vlad Teleyuev, getting a look at some healthy, on-the-go snacks.

Protein: Protein has been trending for a while now, and it’s not going anywhere. Paleo and Keto diets that require high protein intake were popular last year and remain to be a strong food trend this year. Protein helps you feel full throughout the day and ultimately eat less. High-protein snacks allow for a fuller stomach, for longer periods of time.

Grab-and-go: Consumers aren’t sitting down to eat at every meal. As lifestyles change and become more chaotic, we value the grab and go concept of short, easy meals. The sweet spot is where convenience meets nutrition.