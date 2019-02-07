Sheriff’s Office: 85, Not 86, People Killed in Camp Fire

BUTTE COUNTY — The fatality count for California’s deadliest wildfire has dropped.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office reports 85, not 86, people were killed in the Camp Fire. Remains that were previously thought to have belonged to two people were positively identified as belonging to only one victim.

A similar situation changed the death toll from 88 to 85 in early December as crews were still searching the devastation for remains.

The sheriff’s office also reports one of the three people still missing, John Demianew, was found. Demianew was wanted on an active warrant and was arrested.