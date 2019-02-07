Stockton Parents, Police on High Alert after Suspicious Person Seen Approaching Elementary School Students

STOCKTON — Creekside Elementary School in Stockton sent a letter to parents warning them about a suspicious person near the campus approaching students.

“The last thing any parent wants to hear is that something happened to their kid,” said parent Roy Fanucchi.

Fanucchi was at the school Thursday to pick up his 7-year-old son, something he tries to do daily.

“Whenever I get the chance I take advantage of it every single time,” he told FOX40.

Fanucchi said he would be keeping an eye out for any suspicious people in the area when he does from now on.

“It puts everybody on high alert and it should, it’s very concerning,” Fanucchi said. “No parent wants their kids to be taken from them. No parent deserves that.”

Stockton police spokesman Joe Silva confirmed reports of two different students being approached by a strange man as they walked to school during the week.

“One of the incidents was observed by a school official who immediately went over there to make sure the student was safe,” Silva said. “But the man left the area before police could get out there to figure out exactly what he was doing.”

The Lodi Unified School District sent FOX40 a statement that read in part:

“This incident was reported to the school administration and law enforcement. The student is unharmed and at no time were students in danger.”

Stockton police say in addition to the school resource officer assigned to the campus, they’ve also increased patrols in the area.

“We’re going to be out doing special checks around the school and that park,” Silva said.

Parents told FOX40 they appreciate the extra effort.

“The goal here is to make sure students are safe and we want them to get to school safe and to get home safe,” Silva said.