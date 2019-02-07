The Great 2020 World Series of Poker Giveaway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great 2020 WSOP Giveaway at Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort!

Poker Players can now earn a $10,000 seat at the 2020 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas! All Players who earn 2,020 hours of live play in 2019 will receive a seat at the Main Event in Las Vegas plus $1,500 in travel expenses!

Starting January 1st and continuing through December 31st at midnight, the Poker Room will track each Player, giving them double hours Mondays from 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. – 12 a.m., and Sundays from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. for their chance to become a millionaire in the largest Poker Tournament in the world! Visit the Jackson Rancheria Poker Room or JacksonCasino.com to learn more.

More info:

The Great 2020 WSOP Giveaway

Earn poker room hours

Now - December 31st

Jackson Rancheria Casino Resort

12222 New York Ranch Road, Jackson, CA 95642

(800) 822-WINN

JacksonCasino.com

Facebook: Jackson Casino

Twitter: @JacksonCasino