18-Year-Old Suspect Arrested for 2017 Sexual Assault, Murder of Jenny Wu in Modesto

MODESTO — Detectives have arrested 18-year-old Seth Becknel for the 2017 sexual assault and murder of 41-year-old Jenny Wu in Modesto.

On April 21, 2017 around 9 a.m., Wu’s partially clothed body was found in an alleyway on Grape Avenue near Evergreen Avenue.

Wu was originally from the Bay Area and had recently made Modesto her home.

Wu was well known to all her neighbors on Evergreen Avenue in Modesto as the lady who walked up and down the street all day long with her head down.

She lived just a few blocks away from where she was found dead, at the Modesto Residential Living Center, which houses dependent adults who cannot live alone.

Around 6 p.m., the night before her body was found, the care facility Wu was living in reported her missing.

A recent DNA match from the Department of Justice Crime Lab and other evidence collected led detectives to Becknel. He was 17 years old at the time of the crime.

