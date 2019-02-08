30 Contractors Affected by the Camp Fire Go on Shopping Spree for New, Free Equipment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICO -- Contractors who lost tools to the Camp Fire crowded inside the Chico Home Depot to participate in a tool giveaway.

Down almost every aisle, 30 contractors from Paradise searched for replacement tools Friday.

“I’m looking at an air compressor, the DeWalt, said Anthony Campa who lost his home and tools in the Camp Fire.

Carl Smith, owner of Signs and Graphics, says he lost everything and could use some tools.

Now, he’s searching for one piece of equipment to keep his Paradise shop up and running.

“Table saw that cuts the wood,” said Smith. “Not going to get a low end, not a super high end, but right in the middle.”

This is all possible thanks to a generous donation in partnership with the Gem Initiative, Paradise Adopt a Family and the North Valley Community Foundation.

“We received a $55,000 grant from North Valley, and $30,000 went to gift cards,” said Michael Capponi with Global Empowerment Missions.

With carts full of supplies, organizers say it’s a step in the right direction for contractors trying to get back to work.

“It makes them feel a new sense of normalcy,” said Heather Loftholm with Paradise Adopt a Family.

The contractors all lined up, eager to repair their community, one tool at a time.

“We’re going to rebuild paradise, we’re going to rebuild,” said Campa.

Each person was given anywhere from $700 to $1800 based on their trade.

The Gem Initiative says they hope to receive more donations to continue helping contractors get back to work.