Driving in the Sierra This Weekend? The CHP Says to Be Extra Safe

NYACK — By early Friday afternoon, cars were already packed into a Nyack gas station.

The reason came down to a simple and common theme among travelers.

“We just wanted to get out before it started raining and snowing, have some fun and then just get back down the hill before we have to do with any of the traffic, slipping and sliding and what not,” said Lincoln resident, Ernie Garza.

With a weekend storm and the expected rush of out-of-towners looking to enjoy the fresh powder, traveling on Interstate 80 could turn into chaos.

“Well we got here an hour early so we could beat the traffic,” said Scott Holbein.

Holbein came up from Vacaville. He says his original plan was a much grander stay in the Sierra… those plans were adjusted for the potential issue on the roads.

“We had a cabin for this weekend, but we didn’t want to come back on Sunday in that mess, 6-8 hours, so that’s why we are here for a couple of hours today,” Holbein explained.

The traffic on I-80 Friday afternoon looked more like the volume of cars you’d see in the evening when people get off work.

The crowds aren’t just coming, they’ve already made it.

“I’ve heard this storm could bring whiteout conditions,” California Highway Patrol Officer Chris Nave said.

The CHP is already warning drivers to be prepared.

“All it takes is for one vehicle collision to happen and it’ll shut down the freeway for an extensive amount of time,” Nave said.